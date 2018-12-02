Bowl games set for Duke and NC State

The bowl games for N.C. State and Duke football have been set.N.C. State will end 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.The Wolfpack (9-3) accepted a bowl invitation to the Gator Bowl where they'll face Texas A&M (8-4) on Dec. 31 at 7:30 PT. This will be the fifth consecutive bowl appearance for the Pack and seventh under Head Coach Dave Doeren.Doeren said his team is excited about the opportunity."Playing in a quality bowl with such a rich tradition is a great reward for our players," Doeren said. "Florida is a big focus for us in recruiting and we have a strong alumni base in the state. I know that Wolfpack Nation - the greatest fan base in the country - will come to Jacksonville and support us."Duke is in a bowl game for the 6th time in 7 years as well. The Blue Devils (7-5) will face Temple (8-4) in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Dec. 27 at 1:30 ET.Head Coach David Cutliffe said, "obviously, we have a great deal of history in Shreveport in association with this bowl game. I'm excited for our players to have another opportunity to practice together and play in a 13th game of this season. This group has earned the opportunity to win the program's third bowl game in a row."Both games can be watched on ESPN.