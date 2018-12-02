SPORTS

Bowl games set for Duke and NC State

By
The bowl games for N.C. State and Duke football have been set.

N.C. State will end 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wolfpack (9-3) accepted a bowl invitation to the Gator Bowl where they'll face Texas A&M (8-4) on Dec. 31 at 7:30 PT. This will be the fifth consecutive bowl appearance for the Pack and seventh under Head Coach Dave Doeren.

Doeren said his team is excited about the opportunity.

"Playing in a quality bowl with such a rich tradition is a great reward for our players," Doeren said. "Florida is a big focus for us in recruiting and we have a strong alumni base in the state. I know that Wolfpack Nation - the greatest fan base in the country - will come to Jacksonville and support us."

Duke is in a bowl game for the 6th time in 7 years as well. The Blue Devils (7-5) will face Temple (8-4) in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Dec. 27 at 1:30 ET.

Head Coach David Cutliffe said, "obviously, we have a great deal of history in Shreveport in association with this bowl game. I'm excited for our players to have another opportunity to practice together and play in a 13th game of this season. This group has earned the opportunity to win the program's third bowl game in a row."

Both games can be watched on ESPN.
