Armstrong: Cam Newton opens up about his injury

Cam Newton has not been available to media since re-aggravating his foot injury in the Panthers Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports have since indicated that he's got a Lisfranc injury, something that may take weeks to heal.

Friday, Newton took to his YouTube channel to open up about his physical situation, his mental state of mind and how he is now approaching his recovery and career going forward.

Long story short, I wouldn't expect him back anytime soon.
