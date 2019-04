Simply put. “We weren’t beating anyone tonight”. Rod Brind’Amour is always honest. pic.twitter.com/fAoHdvmoFn — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) April 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Washington Capitals took down the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0 in game five of the playoffs on Saturday.The Capitals now lead the series against the Hurricanes 3-2.The next game is set to be played back in Raleigh on Monday. The full first-round schedule can be viewed here. If the Canes win on Monday, they will go back to Washington on Wednesday for the final game of the first round.