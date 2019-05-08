Carolina Hurricanes arrive in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final

On Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes arrived in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final.The Canes will be facing up against a veteran Boston Bruins team- a team who could cause a lot of trouble for Carolina.But, the Canes have been overcoming odds all playoffs.Brind'Amour acknowledged they have a young team but he said the team has grown up a lot through this run and they do have veteran guys to look to, like Justin Williams.The Hurricane's general manager Don Waddell says winning game seven in double overtime against the capitals was a turning point for this organization.He said in the past decade the team was selling hope and now they're selling reality.Game one is set for 8 p.m. on Monday night in Boston.There has been no official word yet on who will get the start in net but I'd be surprised if it wasn't Petr Mrazek.As for other injuries, Micheal Ferland is on the bubble but Rod Brind'Amour said to expect to see him at some point this series.