Hurricanes even series with 2-1 win over Capitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday in the fourth playoff game between the two teams.The Capitals held a 2-1 series lead going into Thursday night's game.This is the first playoff game Raleigh has seen since 2009.The series is now tied 2-2 and will move to a fifth game on Saturday in Washington D.C. Click here to see the first-round playoff schedule for the Canes.