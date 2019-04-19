Hurricanes even series with 2-1 win over Capitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday in the fourth playoff game between the two teams.
The Capitals held a 2-1 series lead going into Thursday night's game.
This is the first playoff game Raleigh has seen since 2009.
The series is now tied 2-2 and will move to a fifth game on Saturday in Washington D.C.
