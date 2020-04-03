Coronavirus

Carolina Hurricanes furlough more than half of staff through June 7 amid coronavirus pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that it would be placing 55 percent of the staff on furlough effective immediately through June 7th.

Those employees will now be encouraged to take advantage of the federal government's stimulus package.

RELATED: Hurricanes president, team owner deny reports of halting pay for full-time employees

From the team's statement:

"Employees placed on furlough who are not eligible to collect 100% of their full base salaries via unemployment insurance will be provided a bonus by the organization upon the conclusion of the furlough period to be made whole.

All furloughed employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits during the furlough period, and the company will assist employees by making their premium payments during that time."



President and GM Don Waddell released the following statement:

"The organization remains committed to taking care of our staff as well as possible given these unprecedented circumstances. We've created a solution that protects our employees from financial hardship, while also mitigating the losses suffered by the company during this shutdown."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanescoronavirusunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
LATEST: Cumberland County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, raises county total to 42
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
PPE shortage has first responders on frantic search for supplies
LATEST: Cumberland County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, raises county total to 42
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Crews battle flames at Raleigh apartment complex, no injuries reported
Instacart grocery delivery vanishes, along with woman's payment
Show More
Cash-strapped small business owners apply for federal relief
A Place at the Table still offering free meals during COVID-19
Fayetteville company in overdrive as demand for hand sanitizer increases
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Solomon
What the NC unemployment office says it's doing to process claims
More TOP STORIES News