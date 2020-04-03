Carolina Hurricanes furlough more than half of staff through June 7 amid coronavirus pandemic

Those employees will now be encouraged to take advantage of the federal government's stimulus package.
From the team's statement:
"Employees placed on furlough who are not eligible to collect 100% of their full base salaries via unemployment insurance will be provided a bonus by the organization upon the conclusion of the furlough period to be made whole.
All furloughed employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits during the furlough period, and the company will assist employees by making their premium payments during that time."
About as good as one could hope for given the circumstances it seems https://t.co/PF9te43YNA— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 3, 2020
President and GM Don Waddell released the following statement:
"The organization remains committed to taking care of our staff as well as possible given these unprecedented circumstances. We've created a solution that protects our employees from financial hardship, while also mitigating the losses suffered by the company during this shutdown."