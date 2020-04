Carolina Hurricanes furlough more than half of staff through June 7 amid coronavirus pandemic

About as good as one could hope for given the circumstances it seems https://t.co/PF9te43YNA — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 3, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that it would be placing 55 percent of the staff on furlough effective immediately through June 7th.Those employees will now be encouraged to take advantage of the federal government's stimulus package.From the team's statement:President and GM Don Waddell released the following statement:"The organization remains committed to taking care of our staff as well as possible given these unprecedented circumstances. We've created a solution that protects our employees from financial hardship, while also mitigating the losses suffered by the company during this shutdown."