Cary to host Triangle Esports Championship in Feb.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Video gamers are preparing for the return of the Triangle Esports Championship Feb. 7-9 in Cary.

The big e-sports tournament features cash prizes in individual and team categories.

The video games include Rocket League 3v3 (teams of three), Fortnite Duos (teams of two), Street Fighter (individual), and Super Smash Brothers (individual) tournaments throughout the weekend at the Herb Young Community Center.

Gamers of all skill levels are invited to compete.

Other activities include a PlayStation Showcase, freeplay on 100 gaming rigs from Lenovo, and the opportunity to watch the tournaments and announcers calling the action.

Proceeds from the event support two nonprofits, Kramden Institute and the Triangle Literacy Council.

