Will college football be played this fall? Concerns mount with weeks left until start of season

After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said no decisions on the season have been made, but conceded the outlook has not improved.Bowlsby cited "growing evidence and the growing pool of data around myocarditis."Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart and it has been found in some COVID-19 patients. There is concern it could be a long-term complication of contracting the virus even in young, healthy people, a group that has usually avoided severe cardiovascular symptoms.Also Sunday night, the Big Ten's university presidents and chancellors held a previously unscheduled meeting, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not announced by the conference.The final call on whether major college football will played this season rests in the hands of the university presidents who oversee the largest conferences.Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was vocal on Twitter on Sunday, asking the conferences to come together and make a plan.