Duke's coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game following COVID-19 exposure

According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.
In Krzyzewski's place, associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach.
NEWS: Coach K will miss tomorrow’s game at FSU pic.twitter.com/lQeyRiQa92— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 2, 2021
At this time, Kryzewski has not tested positive for the virus.
In December, Krzyzewski questioned playing during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surged in the state.
"I know the NCAA is worried about the endgame," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."
Duke women's basketball coach also echoed the men's basketball coach's statement saying, "I don't think we should be playing right now, that's my opinion on it."
