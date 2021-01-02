Duke Blue Devils

Duke's coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game following COVID-19 exposure

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday night's game at Florida State to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, the university announced.

According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In Krzyzewski's place, associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach.


At this time, Kryzewski has not tested positive for the virus.

In December, Krzyzewski questioned playing during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surged in the state.

"I know the NCAA is worried about the endgame," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."

Duke women's basketball coach also echoed the men's basketball coach's statement saying, "I don't think we should be playing right now, that's my opinion on it."

