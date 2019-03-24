Duke edges UCF 77-76, progresses to Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils edged past the UCF Knights 77-76 Sunday evening and are now heading to the Sweet Sixteen.After an intensely close matchup, Duke will now be advancing to Washington, D.C. to play in the Sweet 16 against the winner of the Virginia Tech-Liberty game.This will be Duke's 27th appearance in the Sweet 16.Game times for Friday have yet to be released.