Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24

The team wore warmup jerseys featuring Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 from his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's death felt by basketball fans in North Carolina
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski coached Bryant in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.
Front: 8️⃣ | Back: 2️⃣4️⃣— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 29, 2020
For Kobe. Tonight’s warmup. pic.twitter.com/HP6I74gKSN
Pitt players also wore the black warmups with the 8 and 24 numbers on them.
Pitt is coached by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel.
There was a 24-second moment of silence held before the game to honor Bryant.