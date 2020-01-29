kobe bryant

Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils warmed up against Pittsburgh with jerseys honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.

The team wore warmup jerseys featuring Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 from his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's death felt by basketball fans in North Carolina

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski coached Bryant in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.



Pitt players also wore the black warmups with the 8 and 24 numbers on them.

Pitt is coached by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel.

There was a 24-second moment of silence held before the game to honor Bryant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamkobe bryantcollege basketballduke universityduke blue devils
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Delta Airlines employee's airport speech following Kobe Bryant tragedy
Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Raleigh heroin dealer convicted in 'death by distribution' case
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Trial begins for former Wake coach charged in punch that killed man
North Durham residents worry about aggressive driver
Today marks two years since a Durham father went missing
Community bands together, renovates home for paralyzed teen
Show More
DHA hopes to have McDougald Terrace residents home mid-February
How to spot accident damage when shopping for a used car
Rocky Mount police investigate after woman shot in a car
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson loses 114 lbs
More TOP STORIES News