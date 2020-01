Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils warmed up against Pittsburgh with jerseys honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others. The team wore warmup jerseys featuring Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 from his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.Duke's Mike Krzyzewski coached Bryant in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.Pitt players also wore the black warmups with the 8 and 24 numbers on them.Pitt is coached by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel.There was a 24-second moment of silence held before the game to honor Bryant.