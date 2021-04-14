Duke's Hurt to declare for NBA Draft, hire agent

Best wishes to our guy @HurtMatthew! A walking bucket headed to the league. pic.twitter.com/bk6qmiAWfM — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 14, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt announced Wednesday that he will declare for the 2021 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent.Hurt was named first-team All-ACC and was named the ACC's most improved player after averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range."I'm so appreciative of Coach K, the coaches and staff at Duke for always trusting and believing in me," Hurt wrote on social media. "It was always a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA."The 6-foot-9, 20-year old Hurt is considered one of the most skilled offensive players in the NBA draft, with the second-best 3-point percentage of any player currently projected to be drafted, after Baylor's Davion Mitchell.With the premium NBA teams are placing on outside shooting in the 3-point crazed era, a player like Hurt will be attractive with his ability to stretch defenses with his elite combination of size and shooting touch."The NBA team that drafts Matthew is getting a player very dedicated to his craft," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person."More than just a catch and shoot specialist, Hurt also ranked favorably in several categories for his ability to score inside the arc, converting 48% of his off the dribble jump-shots, per Synergy Sports Technology, as well as 71% of his post-up attempts and 69% of his transition opportunities.Hurt will be only the second player in the past 30 years of college basketball to be drafted after shooting over 63% inside the arc and 44% outside it, along with Creighton's Doug McDermott.A decorated prospect at the high school level, Hurt won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2018. He was named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball and earned invites to the McDonald's All-American game and Nike Hoop Summit in 2019.Duke's season ended when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the ACC tournament quarterfinals, forcing the team to withdraw from the event and effectively ending its season. The Blue Devils needed to win the tournament to have a serious shot at making the NCAA tournament field.The NBA draft will be held July 29.