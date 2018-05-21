Durham hosts 2018 ACC baseball championship

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The ACC and the City of Durham could have a banner week at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Three of the top four teams are Triangle-based and have created more general interest than perhaps ever before.
Expect big crowds starting Wednesday night when North Carolina takes the field.
An impact study done a few years ago suggested a $4 million dollar bump to the Bull City economy, and if any local teams make it, the weekend it could be much greater.
The tournament is pool play, so each team is guaranteed two games. The winners of each pool advance to Saturday.
2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
The ACC Baseball Championship begins Tue @DurhamBulls Athletic Park. Here’s the schedule. It well could be a Tobacco Road tourney!?! All games Tue-Sat on Fox Sports, Sun final on ESPN2. @DurhamNCSports @ACCBaseball @DurhamNC https://t.co/BbyUmKHcel— George Habel (@gwh3) May 20, 2018
May 22-27 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
Tuesday, May 22
No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. (RSN)
Wednesday, May 23
No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN)
Thursday, May 24
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)
Friday, May 25
No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN)
Saturday, May 26
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)
Sunday, May 27
ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)