Durham hosts 2018 ACC baseball championship

The ACC Baseball Championship begins Tue @DurhamBulls Athletic Park. Here’s the schedule. It well could be a Tobacco Road tourney!?! All games Tue-Sat on Fox Sports, Sun final on ESPN2. @DurhamNCSports @ACCBaseball @DurhamNC https://t.co/BbyUmKHcel — George Habel (@gwh3) May 20, 2018

The ACC and the City of Durham could have a banner week at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.Three of the top four teams are Triangle-based and have created more general interest than perhaps ever before.Expect big crowds starting Wednesday night when North Carolina takes the field.An impact study done a few years ago suggested a $4 million dollar bump to the Bull City economy, and if any local teams make it, the weekend it could be much greater.The tournament is pool play, so each team is guaranteed two games. The winners of each pool advance to Saturday.No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN)No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN)No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. (RSN)No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN)No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN)No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN)No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN)No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN)No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (RSN)No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN)Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)