SPORTS

Durham soccer star takes to world stage to help clinch World Cup bid

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham soccer star takes to the world stage to help clinch World Cup bid (WTVD)

By
Brianna Pinto, 18, of Durham is already among the brightest young stars on the US women's soccer scene. On Wednesday in Moscow, she added another line to her already glittering resume - United States emissary to FIFA.

Nominated for the role by her U20 National team coach, Pinto embraced the opportunity, working with former president Barack Obama's speechwriter to perfect her message.

Wednesday morning, she addressed the entire FIFA Congress, and indeed, the entire soccer world, speaking for just over a minute as part of the joint North American bid to land the 2026 World Cup.

She spoke of soccer's importance to her life, soccer's importance to the world at large, and why the USA is not only capable, but the perfect choice to host.

It worked. The World Cup is headed to North America in eight years, thanks in no small part to her efforts.

Mark Armstrong spoke exclusively to Pinto hours after her massive moment on the world stage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsFIFAWorld CupDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News