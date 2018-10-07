Eric Reid becomes first Panther to kneel during national anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Eric Reid returned to the NFL Sunday and took a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants - becoming the first Panther to do so.
It was the safety's first game for the Panthers since being signed on Sept. 27.
None of Reid's teammates joined him in kneeling.
This comes four months after Reid filed a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt alongside 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.