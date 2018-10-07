CAROLINA PANTHERS

Eric Reid becomes first Panther to kneel during national anthem

Eric Reid returned to the NFL Sunday and took a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the New York Giants - becoming the first Panther to do so.

It was the safety's first game for the Panthers since being signed on Sept. 27.

None of Reid's teammates joined him in kneeling.

This comes four months after Reid filed a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt alongside 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike campaign celebrating 30th anniversary of 'Just Do It' motto
"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," Colin Kaepernick's new Nike ad reads.
