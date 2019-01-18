ESPN's College GameDay returns to Cameron Indoor

ESPN's College GameDay is kicking off its 15th season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Jan.19.This is the ninth time the traveling pregame show has stopped at Cameron Indoor, which is the most of any venue.The show will preview the top-five matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Virginia.It's still up in the air whether or not Duke guard Tre Jones will play on Saturday. The guard is recovering from an AC joint separation.Jay Bilas, a GameDay analyst, said Duke is a completely different team without Jones on the floor.Virginia's pack-line defense and slow tempo will be a problem for the Blue Devils.Duke is looking to avoid back-to-back losses inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.