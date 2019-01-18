SPORTS

ESPN's College GameDay returns to Cameron Indoor

ESPN's College GameDay is kicking off its 15th season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Jan.19.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
This is the ninth time the traveling pregame show has stopped at Cameron Indoor, which is the most of any venue.

The show will preview the top-five matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Virginia.

It's still up in the air whether or not Duke guard Tre Jones will play on Saturday. The guard is recovering from an AC joint separation.

Jay Bilas, a GameDay analyst, said Duke is a completely different team without Jones on the floor.

Virginia's pack-line defense and slow tempo will be a problem for the Blue Devils.

Duke is looking to avoid back-to-back losses inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
