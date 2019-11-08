Sports

Gigi's Playhouse, Burn Boot Camp team up to bring fitness to those with Down syndrome

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mission of Gigi's Playhouse is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance to all.

One of the free programs it offers is adult prep, which gets young people ready for adulthood.

The program's goals are to increase self-confidence, career skill knowledge, personal wellness and quality of life.

One of the key messages is to show how important it is for everyone to work out, including people with Down syndrome.

Gigi's teamed with Burn Boot Camp for a three-week session, learning the ins and outs of boot camp.

The participants work on burpees, push-ups, agility and increase their strength, not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.
