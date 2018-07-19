SPORTS
High-profile teams part of early-season Las Vegas tourney

LAS VEGAS -- North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State and Texas will play in an early-season basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Invitational will include games at campus sites, then the final two rounds on Nov. 22-23 in Las Vegas. North Carolina will take on Texas in one semifinal, and Michigan State will face UCLA in the other.

The championship is scheduled for Nov. 23, and the semifinal losers also play each other that day.
