Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes sign Justin Williams for remainder of 2020 season

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Justin Williams to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2020 season.

The contract will pay Williams a base salary of $700,000, and he can earn an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses based on individual and team play in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Williams, 38, has recorded 786 points in 1,244 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Flyers, Kings and Capitals. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Carolina in 2006 and Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014 and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014.

"We've been in frequent contact with Justin over the last few months regarding his status," said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes. "We're thrilled that he has decided to return to playing, and we're confident that adding him to our group will help us both on and off the ice."

Williams was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Sept. 13, 2018.
