Larry Fedora's tenure at UNC is taking on water

“I hate the fact we’re 0-2 but it is what it is”. Larry Fedora addressing the media. At this point the game vs UCF on Saturday remains on as scheduled pic.twitter.com/9pxwsM8gZr — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 10, 2018

After another disappointing result, it feels like UNC is in a tailspin.The Tar Heels have lost 14 of their last 18 games. What happened to a program that reached the ACC title game three years ago?"I haven't thought back to that specific point in the season or in the program. Just looking at things from where I stand, our execution has to be much better," said head coach Larry Fedora.After getting pummeled by East Carolina 41-19, one would assume Fedora would be feeling added pressure. If that's the case, he's not disclosing."This isn't the first bit of adversity I've ever faced as a football coach, so you lean on the lessons that you faced in the past," Fedora said.Fedora said he tries not to worry about the weather and doesn't want his players thinking about what will be a soggy Saturday.Instead, he wants his 0-2 Tar Heels focused on getting better"We don't talk about it a lot as a team," Fedora said. "We want our guys to be focused on what to do. We'll put a plan together in case there's issues."With 18th-ranked Central Florida coming to Kenan Stadium, Fedora's tenure at Carolina can't afford to take on more water.