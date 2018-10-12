SPORTS

Late Night With Roy opens Tar Heels basketball

EMBED </>More Videos

Roy Williams acknowledged the Dean Dome crowd Friday night as UNC unofficially tipped off hoops season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Roy Williams likes to laugh, and the UNC basketball coach got more than a few of them Friday night as his team acted the fool for the benefit of the coaches and the crowd tonight at the Smith Center at Late Night With Roy, the unofficial start to the Tar Heels' basketball season.

It was fans' first chance to see the talented freshman class up close.

Bridget Condon reports from Chapel Hill. Watch the video for full details.

