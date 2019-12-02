Sports

Mack Brown reignites Tar Heels flame after bowl eligibility

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- With his first season back as head coach of the Tar Heels, Mack Brown led the North Carolina football team from a 2-9 in the 2018 season to a bowl game contender in the 2019 season.

The senior class who experienced a 3-9 season followed by a 2-win year finished the regular season 2-0 against NC State and still have a shot at a winning record with a bowl game victory.

RELATED | UNC defeats NC State 41-10 to become bowl-eligible

With losses by Pittsburgh and Lousiville on Saturday, the Tar Heels have a shot at a Tier 1 bowl game.

Carolina fans have a lot more to be excited about than just becoming bowl-eligible.

The football program is on the rise, especially, with Freshman Sam Howell leading the way. Howell threw for a season-high 401 yards and three touchdowns in the Heels win over NC State proving himself once again as the favorite for ACC Freshman of the year.
