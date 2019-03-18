NC State Athletics Director Debbie Yow calls out NCAA for not selecting the Wolfpack

Statement from @PackAthletics AD Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) ... pic.twitter.com/mjj60YtjZ3— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) March 17, 2019
While ACC foes Duke, Virginia and North Carolina were given 1 seeds, NC State (22-11) was not even selected for the tournament; in fact, the team was not even one of the first four to miss out. The selection committee seemingly passed over the Pack easily.
The Pack will instead host Hofstra in the NIT on Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum.
"Obviously we're very disappointed to not be selected for the NCAA Tournament, but we don't have time to hang our heads and will begin preparing tonight for a very talented Hofstra team," NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said.
Meanwhile, Yow took shots at the NCAA Selection Committee for seemingly not using the brand new ranking system specifically designed by the NCAA: The NET.
The NET, which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, had the Wolfpack as the 33rd best team in the country. Which is higher than 13 other teams who were selected by the NCAA Selection Committee to be in the tournament:
- Arizona State (63)
- Baylor (39)
- Belmont (47)
- Iowa (43)
- Minnesota (61)
- Ohio State (55)
- Oklahoma (37)
- Ole Miss (36)
- Seton Hall (57)
- Syracuse (42)
- Temple (56)
- VCU (34)
- Washington (45)
"Based on metrics...that the NCAA indicated they would use to evaluate team performance, we are disappointed for our athletes, coaches and fans that our total body of work was not rewarded with selection to the NCAA Tournament," Yow said in a statement.
The arguments against NC State making the tournament include failure to beat top ACC opponents and its non-conference schedule, which ranked the easiest in the country.
In Yow's statement, she says "We finished 8-9 versus quad 1 and 2 programs." That is true, but it's also a bit misleading.
NC State was 3-9 against quad 1 teams and 5-0 against quad 2. So yes, add those together and you get 8-9. But NC State only beat two teams that are in the NCAA tournament: Auburn (who won the SEC tournament) and Syracuse.
As for Yow, she's been Athletics Director at NC State since 2010. She will be retiring in 2019. Boo Corrigan has been named as her replacement, and will take over on May 1.