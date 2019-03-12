Sports

NC State basketball player Eric Lockett reinstated after campus review

EMBED <>More Videos

Charges dropped against NC State's Eric Lockett.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State basketball player Eric Lockett has been reinstated, the university said Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Lockett will not play Wednesday in the No. 8 seed Wolfpack's opening round ACC Tournament game against No. 9 seed Clemson, however, ABC11 has learned.



"The campus review of Eric Lockett's case is complete and no disciplinary actions will be taken," N.C. State said.

Lockett had been suspended since his arrest Feb. 14 on a charge of assault on a female.



The charges were dismissed March 1 but the graduate transfer remained suspended from the team pending a university review.

The woman he's accused of hitting, 18-year-old Saskia Guilbaud, told ABC11 she never wanted charges on Lockett and that "It was between me and him."

The 6-5 Lockett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, graduated from Florida International before transferring to the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game this season.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsraleigharrestnc state wolfpackcharges dismissed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake Forest coach named in admission scandal involving actors, CEOs
Disappearance of Nash County woman considered suspicious, sheriff says
Foreign national with expired IDs tried to enter Ft. Bragg, caused freeway closure
Raleigh man accused of multiple sex crimes with children
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Confederate statue removed from Winston-Salem courthouse
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at a park, held down by family
Show More
Busy beavers caught on camera fixing dams in Sandy Creek Park
70-year-old dies weeks after being hit by car in Durham
FBI launches investigation into 9th District election fraud allegations
Psychiatrist sued for releasing teen who then decapitated mother
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
More TOP STORIES News