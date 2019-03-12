NC State basketball player Eric Lockett reinstated after campus review

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Lockett will not play Wednesday in the No. 8 seed Wolfpack's opening round ACC Tournament game against No. 9 seed Clemson, however, ABC11 has learned.
“The campus review of Eric Lockett’s case is complete and no disciplinary actions will be taken. With both the legal and campus reviews concluded, and based on information available to us at current time, Eric has been reinstated to the NC State men’s basketball program.” -NCSU— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 12, 2019
"The campus review of Eric Lockett's case is complete and no disciplinary actions will be taken," N.C. State said.
Lockett had been suspended since his arrest Feb. 14 on a charge of assault on a female.
Lockett will not play in tomorrow’s @PackMensBball game against Clemson. https://t.co/yEqdMHa9Fc— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 12, 2019
The charges were dismissed March 1 but the graduate transfer remained suspended from the team pending a university review.
The woman he's accused of hitting, 18-year-old Saskia Guilbaud, told ABC11 she never wanted charges on Lockett and that "It was between me and him."
The 6-5 Lockett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, graduated from Florida International before transferring to the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game this season.
