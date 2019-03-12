NC State reinstates Lockett after case dismissed

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has reinstated backup guard Eric Lockettafter a misdemeanor assault charge against him was dismissed.
School spokesman Fred Demarest said Tuesday that NC State has completed its investigation into a February incident in which Lockett was charged with assault on a female.
The charge was dismissed Feb. 28, and his Raleigh-based attorney, Lee Turner, has said video evidence from the incident at Lockett's apartment showed he was not an aggressor. Based on the information gathered, Demarest said the school will take no disciplinary action.
Lockett will not play in the Wolfpack's ACC tournament opener against Clemson on Wednesday, Demarest said. Lockett missed six games during his suspension.
