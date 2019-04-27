NFL Draft: Panthers trade up to get big left tackle in 2nd round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell estimates 200,000 turned out for the first night of the NFL draft in Nashville on a rainy night, and Music City has an even bigger show ready in the wings.Country star Tim McGraw will perform a free concert Friday night on the draft stage once the third round concludes along with fireworks.Not even rain, at times heavy enough to drip through the massive tent where the media worked, affected all the fans that stuck around for the draft picks, music and fireworks of the first round.Luckily for Friday, only partly sunny skies are expected.Another first round of the NFL draft is in the books, and the Southeastern Conference has bragging rights yet again.The SEC led all conferences with nine players drafted followed by eight from the Atlantic Coast Conference and seven from the Big Ten. National champ Clemson matched Alabama and Mississippi State with three players apiece selected.Defense had the edge as teams took 18 defenders compared to 14 offensive players, and 19 were underclassmen with three players who graduated early but went to the NFL with eligibility still remaining.Only one player came from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision. Houston took offensive tackle Tytus Howard from Alabama State from the FCS.The NFL draft's green room still had five prospects still on hand when the first round ended.A total of 22 prospects came to Nashville for the draft once Kyler Murray got to town, and they went through a variety of events and walked the red carpet before the first round Thursday night.By the end of the first round, offensive tackle Cody Ford, quarterback Drew Lock, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams have yet to hear their names called or have the phone ring. That means their wait will continue at least until the draft resumes with the second round Friday night.Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft get underway Friday night at 7 p.m.You can watch it here on ABC11, and on ESPN/ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.One day after opening the NFL draft by selecting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, the Arizona Cardinals chose Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.Considered by some scouts as the best cover defender in this draft, Murphy was projected to go in the opening round, but did not. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, taken 15th by the Redskins on Thursday, said Murphy was the best defensive back he faced last season. He was the fifth Huskies DB taken since 2015.Former Titans running back Eddie George and country music star Tim McGraw joined Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage for the selection. McGraw is to perform a concert on the same stage after the third round concludes.The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to select Mississippi left tackle Greg Little with the 37th overall pick.The Panthers Friday night traded a second-round pick (No. 47) and a third-round pick (No. 77) to Seattle to get Little. Carolina has one pick remaining in the third round (No. 100).General manager Marty Hurney said he felt the Panthers needed to make a move to trade up because left tackles were "flying off the draft board."Little fills a huge need for the Panthers.Carolina cut left tackle Matt Kalil with three years left on a $55 million contract after he missed all of last season with a knee injury. Little will be in charge of protecting Cam Newton's blind side with the quarterback coming off offseason shoulder surgery.