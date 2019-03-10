No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill managed to hold out against Duke for the second time this season, beating the Blue Devils 79-70 Saturday evening.
The win came after Duke freshman Zion Williamson announced Saturday morning he would not be playing in the game.
Saturday's game capped off the regular season for both teams.
