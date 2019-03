NEWS: Zion will miss tonight’s game at UNC as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 right knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/WwdnLg2OkQ — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 9, 2019

According to Duke Basketball, Zion Williamson will miss tonight's game at UNC as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 knee sprain.The announcement came around 10:30 a.m.On Friday, Coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was doubtful Zion would return but the final decision would be made on Saturday.Duke will play UNC in Chapel Hill at 6 p.m.