Duke Blue Devils

Duke's Zion Williamson doubtful for game against UNC, decision to be made Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Duke's Zion Williamson doubtful for game against UNC, decision to be made Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski said Friday that he is doubtful that Zion Williamson will return to play Saturday against the Tar Heels, but a final decision will be made Saturday.

He did say, however, that he thinks Williamson will be back for the ACC Tournament.



RELATED: Duke at UNC: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay

Williamson missed his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury Tuesday night as Duke struggled to get past Wake Forest, only winning by one, 71-70 in its final home game.



The Blue Devils are fourth in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, having been leapfrogged by archrivals UNC, now No. 3.

The Saturday rematch in Chapel Hill will be the 12th time they've played with both teams ranked in the top five.

The last time was in 2008. North Carolina has won six of the previous 11 top five showdowns.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke universityduke blue devils
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
UNC vs. Duke: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay
No. 3 North Carolina seeking sweep of No. 4 Duke
Wooden Watch: Award still Williamson's to lose -- even from the sideline
Sluggish Blue Devils barely hold off Wake Forest
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly shooting in Durham
UNC, NBA star Rasheed Wallace named Jordan HS head basketball coach
Flight to Orlando diverted to Raleigh due to medical emergency
US lawmaker from NC to propose law allowing NCAA athletes get paid
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
NC bill seeks pay raises for teachers carrying guns in class
Dame's Chicken and Waffles Durham location to finally reopen Monday
Show More
NASA's first astronauts trained at UNC's Morehead Planetarium
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
More TOP STORIES News