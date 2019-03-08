Duke's Zion Williamson doubtful for game against UNC, decision to be made Saturday

He did say, however, that he thinks Williamson will be back for the ACC Tournament.
Coach K says Zion is not doubtful for the #ACC tournament. He had his first good practice yesterday and they’ll wait to see how he does today at practice. “We’re on a great trend here. I’m excited about it.” pic.twitter.com/I8DWOPCgT3— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2019
RELATED: Duke at UNC: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay
Williamson missed his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury Tuesday night as Duke struggled to get past Wake Forest, only winning by one, 71-70 in its final home game.
Mike Krzyzewski says they’ll make a decision on Zion tomorrow after shoot around. Said the news will probably be out around 11 a.m. #ABC11 #Duke @ABC11_WTVD— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 8, 2019
The Blue Devils are fourth in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, having been leapfrogged by archrivals UNC, now No. 3.
The Saturday rematch in Chapel Hill will be the 12th time they've played with both teams ranked in the top five.
The last time was in 2008. North Carolina has won six of the previous 11 top five showdowns.