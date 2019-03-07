Sports

UNC VS. DUKE: What you need to know about ESPN College GameDay

The latest AP Top 25 has two Triangle teams ranked in the top 5.

This season's second battle of the blues happens Saturday, and ESPN is asking people to bring their game day posters!

ESPN GameDay will be live from the Smith Center at the University of North Carolina on Saturday as No. 4 Duke faces off against No. 3 UNC for what many consider to be the greatest rivalry in sports.

College GameDay airs at 11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN GameDay evening show begins at 6 p.m. and leads into the game. The game is slated for 6 p.m. as well.

The show, which will be previewing all the day's action and discussing the biggest stories in college basketball, will be appearing at a UNC game for a record 19th time.

UNC students should use arena entrance C. Doors will be opening at 9:30 a.m.

While ESPN is encouraging fans to bring signs for GameDay, signs with with religious/political references, competitive/commercial brand references, personal/promotional hashtags, and profanity will not be allowed.

There will be sign making stations inside entrance C and D in the Smith Center.

Public parking for GameDay will be available in the non-reserved sections of the Manning (middle and bottom tiers) and Bowles Lots adjacent to the Smith Center. Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off of Skipper Bowles Drive. All lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
