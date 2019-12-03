Sports

Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera (AP)

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera, owner David Tepper announced Tuesday on the team's website.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator, the team said.

"I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," Tepper said. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
