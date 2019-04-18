Panthers reveal 2019 schedule with ode to classic video games

⚡️ Here's How Every NFL Team Released Their 2019 Schedulehttps://t.co/7WfO0jGbG4 — Fantasy Life App (@FantasyLifeApp) April 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I'm one of those people who needs a break from the NFL once the Super Bowl wraps up. Give me time to get away, to enjoy the plentiful world of other sports and to spend some time with my family. I know, crazy talk.I don't care about the draft combine, I don't care about mock drafts and I especially don't extra care about schedule release day.The NFL, as is their right, doesn't care about my lack of caring on this subject and has chosen to try and make schedule day something to celebrate.So, when that inevitable day rolled around on Tuesday, I was fully prepared to totally ignore it. And then the Panthers went and did this:It's an ode to the video games that I played as an aging fuddy-duddy. Nothing will get my attention more than appealing to me. Selfish old me. So thanks to the Panthers for doing that.As for an actual schedule analysis, they play in London on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Cool.It's maybe worth noting that the Panthers get just one primetime game and that's right out of the box in the second week vs the Bucs.It's a Thursday nighter which is just four days after opening the season at home vs the Rams.Beyond that, you know, they play the teams in their division twice and some other teams once. Pretty standard stuff.Here's to hoping the season finale vs the Saints carries playoff implications. Or better yet, here's hoping the Panthers are 15-0 at that point and resting all their starters.It's schedule release day -- we can dream, can't we?By the way -- here are the ways every other NFL team chose to reveal their schedule. Each far more interesting than the schedule itself.