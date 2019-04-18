Sports

Panthers reveal 2019 schedule with ode to classic video games

EMBED <>More Videos

The Carolina Panthers have released their 2019 schedule.

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I'm one of those people who needs a break from the NFL once the Super Bowl wraps up. Give me time to get away, to enjoy the plentiful world of other sports and to spend some time with my family. I know, crazy talk.

I don't care about the draft combine, I don't care about mock drafts and I especially don't extra care about schedule release day.

The NFL, as is their right, doesn't care about my lack of caring on this subject and has chosen to try and make schedule day something to celebrate.

So, when that inevitable day rolled around on Tuesday, I was fully prepared to totally ignore it. And then the Panthers went and did this:



It's an ode to the video games that I played as an aging fuddy-duddy. Nothing will get my attention more than appealing to me. Selfish old me. So thanks to the Panthers for doing that.

As for an actual schedule analysis, they play in London on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Cool.

It's maybe worth noting that the Panthers get just one primetime game and that's right out of the box in the second week vs the Bucs.

It's a Thursday nighter which is just four days after opening the season at home vs the Rams.

Beyond that, you know, they play the teams in their division twice and some other teams once. Pretty standard stuff.

Here's to hoping the season finale vs the Saints carries playoff implications. Or better yet, here's hoping the Panthers are 15-0 at that point and resting all their starters.

It's schedule release day -- we can dream, can't we?

By the way -- here are the ways every other NFL team chose to reveal their schedule. Each far more interesting than the schedule itself.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecarolina panthersnfl
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC11 gets rare look inside Guantanamo Bay
What you won't see in the Mueller report
I-Team: Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy
3 charged in prostitution bust at massage parlor in Durham County
Proposal would require Holocaust, genocide teachings in NC schools
Durham businesses near gas explosion want their customers back
Canes fan warns others after being duped in online ticket scam
Show More
Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room
Kim Foxx's texts, emails raise more questions about recusal in Jussie Smollett case
Chapel Hill residents oppose project proposal, cite traffic and flooding
Spring Lake family seeks disaster recovery relief after Hurricane Florence
Woman, 65, beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat
More TOP STORIES News