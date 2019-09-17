Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

PITTSBURGH -- Police have arrested Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez for solicitation of a child following an investigation into a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested the 28-year-old for one count of computer pornography -- solicitation of a child -- and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Vázquez was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

The investigation started in August 2019 after agents received information that Vázquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who lives in Lee County, police say.

Police say the victim, now 15, continued to have a relationship with Vázquez via text messages and she reportedly received a video from him in July in which he is shown "performing a sex act."

Florida police say Vázquez also sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after the baseball season was over.

A search warrant was served Tuesday at Vazquez's apartment in which several electronic devices were seized.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he's facing extradition to Lee County.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly released the following statement:

"Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner's Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner's Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarrestchildrenpittsburgh piratesbaseballathletessolicitationu.s. & worldsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit, killed after her car broke down in Durham
Cam Newton missed practice due to foot injury
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 17
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Giants name former Duke star Jones as starting QB
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
1 shot on Fayetteville State campus; person in custody
Show More
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
New Bern woman turns 106
Cancer survivor swims English Channel 4 times without stopping
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Granville Co. sheriff indicted for obstruction of justice
More TOP STORIES News