Former President Barack Obama expected to attend the UNC-Duke game

Roy Williams comments on rumors that former President Obama will attend the UNC/Duke game (Jason DeCrow)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Former President Barack Obama is expected to attend the UNC vs. Duke match-up Wednesday night, a source close to the Duke basketball team confirms to ABC11.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams told Inside Carolina the 44th president will be among the big names sitting in the crowd at Cameron Indoor.

"I like him, but if he's coming to the game...I'm sorry Mr. President, I will not be looking at you," UNC basketball coach Roy Williams said in a news conference Monday, in regards to the rumors.

He said that a lot of celebrities attend the games, even mentioning that Donald Trump attended once, before he was president.

"I never know who's coming. I try not to let that be what I'm thinking of," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters in his news conference Tuesday.

University officials have not formally said whether Obama will be in attendance.
