SPORTS

PROGRAMMING ALERT! Panthers preseason coverage to change evening lineup

Due to ABC11's preseason coverage of the Carolina Panthers NFL football game starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, episodes of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will air on WTVD Live Well network.

You can find Live Well on channel 11.2 over the air, on Spectrum Cable channel 1240, or check your local listings from your provider for additional viewing. , The Gong Show on ABC will be pre-empted and Match Game will air at 1:07am on ABC11 after Nightline.

Take Two is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. followed by ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Clayton replacing 33 seniors but expectations remain high
NC Courage dominating 2018 season
Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen gets 2-year extension
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
More Sports
Top Stories
Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
WATCH: Valium makes Raleigh dad giggle on his way to vasectomy
Hillsborough family looking for lost pet porcupine
Texas mom brings new meaning to words 'cover up' in viral breastfeeding photo
Powerful storm leaves behind damage in Johnston County
New York family almost forced to return dog due to 'dog-leasing'
Show More
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Police arrest suspect in lemonade stand robbery
South Korean grocery chain solves brown banana issue
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
More News