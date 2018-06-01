SPORTS

Report: ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups

With college hoops reporter Jon Rothstein tweeting out the entirety of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge schedule earlier Thursday, I'd expect we get some official word on the games, perhaps as soon as Friday.

In the meantime, if your Triangle hoops Jones needs to be fed, here's a small snack.

Per Rothstein:

UNC will travel to Ann Arbor to take on defending national runners-up Michigan. The Wolverines lost a good deal of last year's firepower, headlined by big man Moritz Wagner, but they're always well-coached and should present a good challenge. Carolina is a pedestrian 10-9 in Challenge play (3-5 in road games)
Duke will host Indiana. The Hoosiers had a bumpy road last year in Archie Miller's first year in charge. They recently landed 5-star Romeo Langford, but as we all know, Duke's got 5-stars in their couch cushions. This one should be more entertaining than competitive IMO. The Blue Devils are 17-2 all-time in Challenge play and that includes a perfect 8-0 at home.

NC State @ Wisconsin. Like Indiana, Wisconsin was down last year, limping to a 15-18 record. Big man Ethan Happ is back for another season, so you'd expect them to be better. State is 0-2 all-time vs the Badgers. That includes a 2005 NCAA tournament loss and a 39 point drubbing in the Challenge in Sidney Lowe's final year. Winner gets Russell Wilson bragging rights for a couple years. Or the right to pass on them. NC State is 7-11 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Wolfpack is a dismal 1-8 in road games.
