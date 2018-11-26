CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Mack Brown will once again be coaching football at the University of North Carolina, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Brown, 67, was first hired as UNC's football coach in 1988. He had winning seasons in eight consecutive years, culminating in back-to-back top 10 rankings in the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
Brown then left UNC to be the head coach at Texas. He coached UT for 16 seasons, amassing a 158-48 record and winning a national title in 2005.
Since retiring from football in 2013, Brown has been an analyst for ESPN.
ESPN says Brown is a "front-runner" for the UNC job. ESPN sources suggest the deal is in place but has not been finalized.
In 2018, Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Brown will take over the Tar Heel football program coming off back-to-back losing seasons.
7 players suspended after UNC-NCSU post-game brawl
Former head coach Larry Fedora was fired Sunday morning after losing to NC State in overtime, and ending the season with just one conference win.
Players react to the news
Mack Brown?!? LFG— T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) November 26, 2018
I’m the Mack I’m the Mack minor setback for a major comeback #Mackbrown is a win out of this situation #goheels— Elijah Hood (@EliMHood) November 26, 2018