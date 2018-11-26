SPORTS

7 players suspended after UNC-NCSU post-game brawl

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC falls to NC State 34-28 (Raycom Sports)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Seven players will be suspended for one half of a football game because of the fight that happened at the end of the NC State vs. UNC football game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the suspensions Monday.

UNC players Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt, and Jeremiah Clark will join Freddie Phillips Jr., Tyler Jones, and Justin Witt for the Wolfpack as the suspended players.

Mack Brown to be next UNC football coach 30 years after first stint with Tar Heels

The ACC said the players must miss one half of the next game for each school. For NCSU that means the game against ECU on Dec. 1. For UNC that means the game against South Carolina on Aug. 31 of next year.

NCSU and UNC are allowed to decide which half of the game the players will sit out.

The fight broke out at the end of overtime after NCSU scored a winning touchdown, extending its winning streak over the Tar Heels to three. Carolina still leads the overall series 66-36-6
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsNC State Wolfpackcollege footballRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ACC suspends NC State, UNC players for half-game after fight
Reports: Mack Brown to be next UNC football coach 30 years after first stint
Mack Brown emerges as front-runner for North Carolina job
UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora
More Sports
Top Stories
Reports: Mack Brown to be next UNC football coach 30 years after first stint
3 weeks missing: FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley dies
'Just survival mode:' NC couple recalls moment tornado hit home
Scientists says he made the world's first gene-edited babies
VA dealership to give free car to those in need each month
Police kill wrong man when responding to mall shooting
Show More
NASA's InSight lander to touch down on Mars
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
State trooper delivers baby off Wake County highway
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More News