7 players suspended after UNC-NCSU post-game brawl

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Seven players will be suspended for one half of a football game because of the fight that happened at the end of the NC State vs. UNC football game.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the suspensions Monday.
UNC players Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt, and Jeremiah Clark will join Freddie Phillips Jr., Tyler Jones, and Justin Witt for the Wolfpack as the suspended players.
The ACC said the players must miss one half of the next game for each school. For NCSU that means the game against ECU on Dec. 1. For UNC that means the game against South Carolina on Aug. 31 of next year.
NCSU and UNC are allowed to decide which half of the game the players will sit out.
The fight broke out at the end of overtime after NCSU scored a winning touchdown, extending its winning streak over the Tar Heels to three. Carolina still leads the overall series 66-36-6