Sports

Santa Anita horse deaths: 25th horse dies at track

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- A horse has died at Santa Anita Park, the 25th horse to die at the track since late December.

It is the second horse death to be reported at the park in the span of four days after six weeks without a horse dying at the track.

The horse, a 3-year-old gelding named Spectacular Music, sustained a fatal injury to his pelvis Sunday while racing, the park said in a statement.

"Equine pelvic injuries are rare, and further evaluation is being conducted by the California Horse Racing Board, per protocol, to understand what could have caused this uncommon injury," the park said.

On Friday, a 3-year-old gelding named Commander Coil died during training when it suffered a shoulder injury and was euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old boy drives into Durham apartment building
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
'I'm infuriated:' Durham petowner in shock after poison in yard kills puppy
Family of fallen teen to start campaign about rip-tide dangers
UNC-Chapel Hill student dies after being pulled from Eno River
911 caller: Man shot by Raleigh officer was vet 'having a flashback'
RDU passengers find ceiling paint stuck on their parked cars
Show More
Dad who mistook daughter for intruder and killed her arrested for drugs
I-Team: RDU emerging as low-cost hub, but costs aren't always low
NC state flag honors historical event that probably didn't happen
It's not yet hurricane season, but a tropical storm could soon form
Raleigh cracks top 10 for worst mosquito cities, Orkin says
More TOP STORIES News