Triangle Super Bowl champion cherishes memories with 49ers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- He just might be the biggest San Francisco 49ers fan in the Triangle.
In actuality, Darin Jordan is more than just a fan, he's a 49ers Super Bowl Champion.
He was gracious enough to show us his NFL memorabilia, pulling it all out of boxes he hadn't opened in 15 years.
Prized possessions like jerseys, plaques, special t-shirts and caps from his stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Raiders and four years with the San Francisco 49ers.
"Oh...I'm sweating, " Jodan reacted, "it brings back so many joyful memories.. so much excitement."
One of his biggest memories, a Super Bowl T-shirt, "HIS" Super Bowl t-shirt, he proudly held up in front of his chest.
I asked Jordan, a linebacker for the 49ers for four years, what it was like to play in such a historic game.
"Oh, it was a dream come true, he said, "I've been playing the game my whole life. You kind of live for that moment, you know? That you never know many come true."
It was a moment, however, that did come true.
January 29, 1995, Jordan and his fellow 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida.
His No. 90 Super Bowl jersey is framed and his game-day helmet is proudly adorned with the autographs of all (or most) of his champion teammates. He got them while on the plane back home to San Francisco on that legendary day. A moment they all shared together.
Now, a new moment for Jordan. He and his wife Andrea moved to Chapel Hill a year and a half ago when she became the first African American female Surgeon in Chief for the UNC Children's Hospital.
Jordan is still with the NFL, inspecting game balls and uniforms for NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The more years that pass from his playing days, the memories of that Super Bowl experience don't fade. Jordan says they get better and better.
"I was blessed enough to be able to get to "the dance" as they call it," Jordan explained. "The moment it happened, it's great. You've been leading up to it for so long, it can't be that big. But now 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 years later it means that much more."
An elite group of winners, and this Super Bowl Sunday, Jordan thinks the 49ers will join it too.
