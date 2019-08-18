Team picture with fans part of fun as supporters meet Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In two weeks we'll be in full college football mode in the Triangle and on Saturday, Duke fans got a taste of what the fall will look like in Durham.Hundreds of fans had the chance to meet the new Duke football team and get autographs and have conversations with the players.More than 200 season ticketholders joined the team in the stadium for a group photo, something that's never been done before."To stand up and turn around and see all these fans coming down from both sides, down both aisles, our team stood up and cheered," head coach David Cutcliffe said. "It was a good moment."The Duke players said they appreciated the support as they look to build on last year's 8-5 record that ended with a 56-27 Independence Bowl win against Temple.The Blue Devils open the season with one of the toughest challenges imaginable, taking on Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, August 31 in Atlanta, Ga.