Fans are trying to stay cool during the ACC Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Tar Heels took down Georgia Tech 10-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to win the ACC College Baseball Championship on Sunday.This is the seventh time the Diamond Heels have won the tournament.