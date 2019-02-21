SPORTS

UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke

EMBED </>More Videos

All eyes were on Duke and North Carolina on Wednesday night, including those of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
All eyes were on Duke and North Carolina on Wednesday night, including those of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

"I've always been a huge fan of President Obama," said UNC forward Luke Maye. "The way he picks a bracket every year and loves the game of basketball. Coach (Roy Williams) always speaks so highly of him. He's a great guy. We've met him twice now it's just an honor, so special."

Maye, who has had a bit of an up-and-down season, became the first Tar Heel to score 30 points at Duke and NC State in his career.

RELATED: Zion Williamson injured when Nike shoe rips during game

With just five games left in the regular season, North Carolina is tied at 10-2 with Duke and Virginia for the top spot in the ACC.

The Heels say their level of confidence is high after taking down the No. 1 Blue Devils 88-72 in the hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium environment.

North Carolina plays host to Florida State on Saturday. The Heels then have Syracuse at home before traveling to Clemson and Boston College. They finish out the regular season at home on March 9 against Duke.

The Blue Devils take on Syracuse on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, trying to avoid a series sweep. Syracuse has already beat the Blue Devils this season when the team was playing with a limited roster.

For Duke, there are many questions lingering about the status of freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

Williamson suffered a minor knee sprain within the first minute of Wednesday night's game. The freshman did not return.

Thursday, the team released an injury update saying Williamson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain: "He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day."

Many are weighing in on social media saying Zion should not return to play because of his future in the NBA. Based on talking with the star freshman, it's evident he not only loves the game of basketball, but he loves his teammates and wants to win a national championship.

If I had to bet, I would say Zion will return. It's just a matter of when.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar HeelsDurhamChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Paul George asks Nike 'what went wrong' with his PG 2.5 shoe after Zion Williamson injury
DeMarcus Cousins blasts NCAA system after Zion Williamson injury
Zion Williamson day-to-day with knee sprain; Coach K 'optimistic'
Zion Williamson diagnosed with knee sprain, status day-to-day
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing road barriers putting Wake County drivers at risk
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Trip to children's museum may have saved Duke medical worker's life
Looking for work? Wake County Hospitality Job Fair wants to fill 1,000 positions
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cell phone while driving
'He didn't deserve this,' mom says of toddler who died after alleged beating
Zion Williamson diagnosed with knee sprain, status day-to-day
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Show More
State Board of Elections calls for new election in 9th district
Speed limit reduction set for 'dangerous' Fayetteville Road
NC State researchers identify smaller relative of Tyrannosaurus rex
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
More News