UNC riding high, questions linger for Duke

All eyes were on Duke and North Carolina on Wednesday night, including those of the 44th president, Barack Obama."I've always been a huge fan of President Obama," said UNC forward Luke Maye. "The way he picks a bracket every year and loves the game of basketball. Coach (Roy Williams) always speaks so highly of him. He's a great guy. We've met him twice now it's just an honor, so special."Maye, who has had a bit of an up-and-down season, became the first Tar Heel to score 30 points at Duke and NC State in his career.With just five games left in the regular season, North Carolina is tied at 10-2 with Duke and Virginia for the top spot in the ACC.The Heels say their level of confidence is high after taking down the No. 1 Blue Devils 88-72 in the hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium environment.North Carolina plays host to Florida State on Saturday. The Heels then have Syracuse at home before traveling to Clemson and Boston College. They finish out the regular season at home on March 9 against Duke.The Blue Devils take on Syracuse on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, trying to avoid a series sweep. Syracuse has already beat the Blue Devils this season when the team was playing with a limited roster.For Duke, there are many questions lingering about the status of freshman sensation Zion Williamson.Williamson suffered a minor knee sprain within the first minute of Wednesday night's game. The freshman did not return.Thursday, the team released an injury update saying Williamson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain: "He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day."Many are weighing in on social media saying Zion should not return to play because of his future in the NBA. Based on talking with the star freshman, it's evident he not only loves the game of basketball, but he loves his teammates and wants to win a national championship.If I had to bet, I would say Zion will return. It's just a matter of when.