UNC Tar Heels to play against Temple in Military Bowl

The game's selection committee announced the two teams will battle it out for the first time on Friday, Dec. 27 at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
With the return of head coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heel's finished their regular seasons with a 6-6 and 5-5- in the ACC Coastal.
"On behalf of the Carolina football program and the UNC Athletics Department, I want to thank the Military Bowl and their selection committee for inviting us to their game," said Brown. "We can't wait to get to the Washington, D.C. area and take part in what I'm sure will be a wonderful week and a great experience for our team and staff."
This will be Carolina's first trip to the Military Bowl.
Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Military Bowl supports members of the Armed Forces and their families, according to a press release. Since 2008, the Military Bowl has donated more than $900,000 to the USO and provided more than 25,000 complimentary tickets for troops and their families.
