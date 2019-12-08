Sports

UNC Tar Heels to play against Temple in Military Bowl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sweeping victory against NC State last weekend, the UNC Tar Heels will face off against Temple in the Military Bowl.

The game's selection committee announced the two teams will battle it out for the first time on Friday, Dec. 27 at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.



With the return of head coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heel's finished their regular seasons with a 6-6 and 5-5- in the ACC Coastal.

"On behalf of the Carolina football program and the UNC Athletics Department, I want to thank the Military Bowl and their selection committee for inviting us to their game," said Brown. "We can't wait to get to the Washington, D.C. area and take part in what I'm sure will be a wonderful week and a great experience for our team and staff."

This will be Carolina's first trip to the Military Bowl.

Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Military Bowl supports members of the Armed Forces and their families, according to a press release. Since 2008, the Military Bowl has donated more than $900,000 to the USO and provided more than 25,000 complimentary tickets for troops and their families.

For more information and tickets, check here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillmarylandunccollege footballunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, others injured in multiple overnight Raleigh shootings
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
86-year-old struck by car in Raleigh dies; driver charged
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting near NCSU
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
Man dies after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Durham Home Goods closed after overnight fire
Show More
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
19-year-old charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
No more ankle bracelets for murder suspects in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News