UNC loses another frontcourt player as Garrison Brooks enters transfer portal, sources say

Brooks was the preseason ACC Player of the Year.
In the portal, Brooks joins Walker Kessler and Sterling Manley. Freshman Day'Ron Sharpe is headed to the draft while Armando Bacot will test the waters of the draft, leaving the door open for a return to UNC.
Third big man announces departure from UNC basketball
During his first news conference as UNC's new head coach, Hubert Davis said he is communication with Kessler and made it a point to say he wants the 7-foot-1 center to return to Chapel Hill.
Former five-star recruit Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team after one season