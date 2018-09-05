UNC's Larry Fedora says painful memory from last trip to Greenville is totally forgotten

There are a great many method actors in this era of film. My personal favorite? Daniel Day-Lewis, who's been brilliant in countless movies. There Will Be Blood, My Left Foot and maybe his piece de resistance, Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York.I'm here to tell you there's an up and coming star on the scene though, and he calls the Triangle home. The thespian in question? None other than Larry Fedora, head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.Listen below as Larry committed totally to the role of a man with total long-term memory loss on the radio. I can almost see him, flinty-eyed and intense, staring at his office wall, determined to give nothing to the man at the other end of the phone.It was a triumphant performance, perhaps the greatest we've seen in recent years. All UNC fans and especially Larry would certainly like to forget what occurred that Saturday afternoon in Greenville back in 2014. Fedora would have us believe he has.