CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, University of North Carolina's Nassir Little announced that he will declare for the NBA Draft.In a Twitter post, Little said that it was time for him to pursue his lifelong dream.He continued to say that he is ready to put everything he has now into being the best player he can be in the next level.UNC finished the 2018-2019 season with a 29-7 record, falling to Auburn in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.Little played one year with the Tar Heels.