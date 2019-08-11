UNC Tar Heels

Video of UNC women's basketball guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral

By
UNC women's basketball junior guard Leah Church is letting the world know she's ready for basketball season.

Church posted video on her Twitter account Saturday showing her nailing not one, not two but three impressive backward shots.

The video had that caption: "Stay Ready."

Church is a record holder in both free throw and three-point shooting.

Watch the impressive shots in the video player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillbasketballunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNC TAR HEELS
Duke vs. UNC Part 4 -- this time to fight teen cancer
Excitement for UNC Football inspires one fan to pop the question
Duke, NC State, UNC open fall camp
'Hero' of UNC scandal speaks at DC forum on paying college athletes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Young Pack team creating a unique chemistry for NC State football
Show More
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
More TOP STORIES News