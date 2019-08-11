Video of UNC women's basketball guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral

UNC women's basketball junior guard Leah Church is letting the world know she's ready for basketball season.
Church posted video on her Twitter account Saturday showing her nailing not one, not two but three impressive backward shots.
The video had that caption: "Stay Ready."
Church is a record holder in both free throw and three-point shooting.
Watch the impressive shots in the video player above.
