SPORTS

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?

This March 31, 2017 photo shows a competitive video game tournament under way at Caesars casino in Atlantic City,N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Meghan McDonough
Video game or eSports tournaments have exploded in popularity in recent years. What used to be friendly competition is now a worldwide event, often with millions in prizes.

The event taking place in Jacksonville Sunday was a qualifying event for the football video game Madden NFL 19. The game allows you to control one of 32 NFL teams as if you were the coach. It's named for former football coach and sportscaster John Madden.

Gamers were playing against each other in a head-to-head format for a chance to be invited to a three-day Madden NFL 19 Classic tournament in Las Vegas, which will award $1.255 million in prize money to winners. The event is run by EA Sports.

This tournament was streamed online via Twitch.TV, a live streaming service where viewers can watch game streams and comment on them in real time. Audio of the shooting was heard over the Twitch stream of the game and quickly circulated on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsvideo gamegames
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Cam Newton earns shiner after stumbling over defender and landing on his helmet
Newton escapes injury, Panthers top Patriots 25-14
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, 9 injured in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting: Source
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Funeral for Shanann Watts, 2 daughters to be held in Pinehurst
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Golden Knight killed in plane crash while off-duty, Army says
Show More
Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More News