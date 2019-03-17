Duke Blue Devils

Zion Williamson credits mother with his success moments after ACC Championship win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zion Williamson won his first ACC tournament championship with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, but just three and a half weeks earlier it was one of Williamson's lowest points.

Williamson suffered a grade one knee sprain on Feb. 20th during Duke's game against Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Williamson said that was a game he had waited a long time to play and felt disappointed not to get the opportunity. He said that night it was his mother who comforted him and told him everything happens for a reason.

Williamson found his mother in the crowd after the ACC tournament championship, to thank her for sticking by his side no matter what.

He said he wouldn't have made it this far without the support of his mother.
